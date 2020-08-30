BMO Capital Markets Raises Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$22.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$20.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

IFP stock opened at C$17.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.36.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

