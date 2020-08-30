BMO Capital Markets Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $223.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

DG stock opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $206.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dollar General by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,497,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

