BMO Capital Markets Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$65.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$71.70.

Shares of NA opened at C$71.50 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$38.67 and a one year high of C$75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$64.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.76%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

