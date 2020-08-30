BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BMCH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMCH opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.45. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 65.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 486,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 3.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.