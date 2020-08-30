BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) PT Raised to $49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.45.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in BMC Stock by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,647,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,562,000 after acquiring an additional 65,311 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 2,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after purchasing an additional 459,418 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 525,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

