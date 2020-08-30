Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,148,941.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,049 shares of company stock worth $3,761,008. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BPMC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $73.99. 248,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,978. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.