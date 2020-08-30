Blocknet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30,076.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $11.33 million and approximately $30,076.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00013760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001908 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,086,400 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

