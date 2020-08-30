Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,099 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

