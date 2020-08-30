Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after buying an additional 358,063 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,330,000 after buying an additional 485,860 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after buying an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $27,510,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,584,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,770,000 after buying an additional 61,304 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM opened at $114.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

