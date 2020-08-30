Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.21.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,191 shares of company stock worth $131,039. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 225.7% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 318,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 220,412 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

