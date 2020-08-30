Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.71

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $11.11. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 258,200 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%.
About Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT)
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.