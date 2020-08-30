Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.71

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $11.11. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 258,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 87,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.