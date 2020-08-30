Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

REYN opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Black Diamond Therapeutics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is 60.69%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Noll bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,317,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,081,000. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.