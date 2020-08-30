Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Bitsdaq has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitsdaq token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bilaxy. Bitsdaq has a market cap of $504,150.75 and approximately $726.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00150254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.01652615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00200317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00177991 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 tokens. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

Bitsdaq Token Trading

Bitsdaq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

