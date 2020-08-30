BitMax Token (BTMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.26 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $48.26 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00148978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.01654658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00201991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00178597 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

