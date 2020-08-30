Bitgear Market Cap Reaches $2.55 Million (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitgear has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $315,505.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgear token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00148978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.01654658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00201991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00178597 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,628,423 tokens. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear

Bitgear can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

