Bitcoin 2 Market Cap Hits $9.47 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00004695 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and $441.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00585466 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.01459614 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000685 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000709 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a coin. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

Bitcoin 2 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

