Biosyent (CVE:RX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Biosyent (CVE:RX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Biosyent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Shares of CVE:RX opened at C$6.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 million and a PE ratio of 19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.89. Biosyent has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$7.50.

Get Biosyent alerts:

Biosyent (CVE:RX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.70 million.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biosyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biosyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.