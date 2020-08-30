Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,062 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Biogen by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Biogen by 162.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

BIIB stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.46. 810,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,705. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.17. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

