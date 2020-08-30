Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 501.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,916,000 after buying an additional 258,400 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,342,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $36,011,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,786,000 after purchasing an additional 87,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $28,045,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.84. 175,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,585. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.23. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $540.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

