Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $120.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $107.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $2,301,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,135 shares of company stock valued at $64,215,699 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,250,000 after buying an additional 4,523,473 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,222,000 after acquiring an additional 552,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.