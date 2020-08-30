Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Earns Neutral Rating from Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILI. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.50 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BOCOM International downgraded Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.81.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

