Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Earns Neutral Rating from Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILI. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.50 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BOCOM International downgraded Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.81.
NASDAQ BILI opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.09.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.
