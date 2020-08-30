Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (12.10) (($0.16)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:BBB opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Friday. Bigblu Broadband has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.90 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Bigblu Broadband in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

