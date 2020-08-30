BidaskClub Upgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Buy

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $516.44 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $533.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.94 and a 200-day moving average of $384.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $244.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,868.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,327,655. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

