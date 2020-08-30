BidaskClub Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Strong Sell

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $696,072,000 after buying an additional 9,732,371 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after buying an additional 4,629,506 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,094,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,456,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

