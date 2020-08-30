BidaskClub Downgrades Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Sell

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VXRT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of VXRT opened at $6.23 on Friday. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $686.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 18,226,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $189,192,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,212,053 shares of company stock valued at $268,653,653 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 2,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 289,761 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

