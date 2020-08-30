Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,635.00

Best of the Best plc (LON:BOTB)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,635.00 and traded as low as $1,503.75. Best of the Best shares last traded at $1,540.00, with a volume of 1,387 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Best of the Best in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,635 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 903.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.41 million and a PE ratio of 41.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

About Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

