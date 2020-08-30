Best Buy Co Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2021 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.48.

NYSE BBY opened at $111.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.53. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,737 shares of company stock valued at $74,436,568. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

