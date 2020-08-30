Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.9% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 256,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 207.7% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 171,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $404.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

