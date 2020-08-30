Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $10.06 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.