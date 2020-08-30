Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €175.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €144.41 ($169.90).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €144.60 ($170.12) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €147.56 and a 200-day moving average of €148.55. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

