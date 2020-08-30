Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $127.70

Belvoir Lettings PLC (LON:BLV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $127.70 and traded as high as $157.15. Belvoir Lettings shares last traded at $155.00, with a volume of 6,780 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap boosted their price objective on shares of Belvoir Lettings from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 233 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Belvoir Lettings alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 million and a P/E ratio of 11.90.

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Lettings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Lettings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.