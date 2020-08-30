Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISCK. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of DISCK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.68. 2,185,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,307. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.47. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

