Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031,374 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,762,318 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after acquiring an additional 732,995 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 76.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,952,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 548,846 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,021,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,400,598 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE HMY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 10,438,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,710. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

