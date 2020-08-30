Barclays PLC Sells 773 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of NVR worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in NVR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NVR by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of NVR by 21.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $11.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4,207.18. 13,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,259. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,813.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,346.37.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

