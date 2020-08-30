Barclays PLC Sells 6,730 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 42,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $550,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $624,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 106,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $116.99. 382,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,324. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $144.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $118.68.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

