Barclays PLC Sells 45,850 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 63.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,704,000 after purchasing an additional 143,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ABIOMED by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,894 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 22.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,637,000 after acquiring an additional 209,455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,313 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $8.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.04. 278,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,320. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $319.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

