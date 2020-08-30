Barclays PLC Sells 37,531 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,531 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 31,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WGO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. 409,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,771. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

