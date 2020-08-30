Barclays PLC Sells 308,068 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 308,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 307.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.13. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $9,041,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $2,013,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,450,680 shares of company stock worth $120,907,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

