Barclays PLC Sells 170,523 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170,523 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,998,000 after buying an additional 2,258,824 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $53,993,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after buying an additional 422,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $17,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.77. 664,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,746. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

