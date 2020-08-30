Barclays PLC Sells 122,661 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 758.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 575.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

