Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,921 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,502 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 75,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

JAZZ stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.78. The stock had a trading volume of 881,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,919. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.