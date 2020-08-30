Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,440 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $122.94. 1,163,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,803. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.