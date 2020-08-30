Barclays PLC Purchases 9,398 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Catalent worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 14.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 526,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.