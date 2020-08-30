Barclays PLC Purchases 103,767 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 6,555.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 0.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 17.6% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,939,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,433,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $7,812,026.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,231,758.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,063,130 shares of company stock worth $85,188,905. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

