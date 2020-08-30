Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 235,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF remained flat at $$36.69 during trading hours on Friday. 3,025,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502,367. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.