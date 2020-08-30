Barclays PLC Makes New $6.89 Million Investment in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYZ. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 16,579.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 400,066 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 8,934.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 40,650 shares during the period.

BATS IYZ traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,048 shares. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

