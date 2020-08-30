Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,867 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Teleflex worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 431.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 46.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Teleflex by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.40.

Shares of TFX traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.02. 147,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.72. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $405.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

