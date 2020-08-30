Barclays PLC Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of Regal Beloit worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.66. The stock had a trading volume of 271,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,238. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,206.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $43,414.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

