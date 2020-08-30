Barclays PLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,305 shares of company stock worth $10,359,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.16. 257,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,687. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.71.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.88.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

