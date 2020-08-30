Barclays PLC Has $8 Million Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 81,075 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of IDACORP worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in IDACORP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 147,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.65.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

Separately, Sidoti raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

